RESTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 45-year-old man drowned during a competitive swim race in Virginia.

News outlets report Kevin Ruby’s body was recovered from Lake Audubon in Reston on Monday, a day after he was reported missing after the 31st annual Jim McDonnell Lake Swim. Fairfax County police Lt. Eli Cory says each swimmer had a tracking bracelet, and while Ruby finished the first of two laps, the bracelet didn’t show he returned.

Ruby’s death is the second in the 2-mile race in three years. Another swimmer suffered a heart attack in 2015.

Cory says that authorities don’t suspect foul play. A medical examiner will determine cause of death.

The Falls Church man swan in college at Brown University and was using the race to prepare for June’s Great Chesapeake Bay Swim.