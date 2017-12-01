RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s state-owned liquor stores are holding another lottery for the chance to buy a hard-to-find brand of bourbon.
The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is holding the lottery for Pappy Van Winkle bourbons.
A four-bottle collection package will be available to lottery winners for $999.99.
This is the third Pappy Van Winkle lottery by the state. In 2016, there were more than 25,000 entries for a couple hundred Pappy Van Winkle products.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- It started as a tax cut; now it could change American life
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Reports: WSU's Mike Leach interviews with Tennessee AD, but it's not a done deal WATCH
- Before homeless camps are cleared, a Seattle team coaxes people to shelter WATCH
Virginians with a valid driver’s license over the age of 21 can enter at abc.virginia.gov.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com