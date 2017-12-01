RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s state-owned liquor stores are holding another lottery for the chance to buy a hard-to-find brand of bourbon.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is holding the lottery for Pappy Van Winkle bourbons.

A four-bottle collection package will be available to lottery winners for $999.99.

This is the third Pappy Van Winkle lottery by the state. In 2016, there were more than 25,000 entries for a couple hundred Pappy Van Winkle products.

Virginians with a valid driver’s license over the age of 21 can enter at abc.virginia.gov.

