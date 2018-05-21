RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Top Republican lawmakers in Virginia are unveiling a new budget proposal that will expand Medicaid, give state workers raises and boost the state’s rainy-day fund.
Sen. Emmett Hanger and Republican Del. Chris Jones unveiled their plan Monday.
The plan will face its first big hurdle Tuesday when the Senate reconvenes. Republican leaders in the Senate oppose Medicaid expansion and could try and block Hanger and Jones’ proposed budget.
Republicans are currently split on whether to expand Medicaid after years of near unified opposition. The disagreement has led to a lengthy stalemate on the state budget.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Toxic cloud caused by Hawaii volcano lava emerges over ocean VIEW
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
State government will shut down July 1 if no budget is passed.