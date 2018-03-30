RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A controversial Virginia lawyer who already lost his law license once has lost it again for violating rules of conduct.

Capping a weeklong disciplinary hearing on three ethics complaints brought by the Virginia State Bar, a three-judge panel Friday revoked Richmond attorney Joe Morrissey’s law license, effective June 15.

A day after the panel cleared Morrissey of misconduct charges stemming from his representation of the now-defunct Virginia Slavery Museum, it ruled he violated conduct rules regarding client representation. And on Wednesday, the panel ruled Morrisey violated a conduct rule stemming from a 2013 sexual relationship with a then-17-year-old receptionist in his law office who is now his wife.

One of Morrissey’s attorneys, Republican state Sen. Bill Stanley, tells The Richmond Times-Dispatch they’re appealing.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com