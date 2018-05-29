RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are expected to finalize work on a state budget that a top Republican state senator says is likely to include Medicaid expansion.

The state Senate is set to meet Tuesday at the Capitol.

Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment said last week that the Senate will pass a budget when it meets. And he said it’s likely that it will include expanding Medicaid eligibility to 400,000 low-income adults.

Norment doesn’t support Medicaid like many Republican lawmakers, while several Republicans do. The disagreement has led to a lengthy stalemate on the state budget.

The House is scheduled to meet Wednesday in anticipation of giving final approval of a state budget.

State government will shut down July 1 if no budget is passed.