RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill requiring jails and prisons to supply feminine health products to inmates for free.

WVIR-TV reported Wednesday that House Bill 83 will go into effect on July 1. State jails and prisons used to decide individually what they would charge for pads and tampons. Incarcerated women sometimes had to pay up to several dollars. This law now requires the Department of Corrections to ensure a free supply at every jail and prison in the state.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax County, and unanimously passed by the House and Senate.

