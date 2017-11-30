RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has been removed from his position after he acknowledged contacting two witnesses in his wife’s federal corruption case.
The Supreme Court of Virginia ruled this week that Judge Kurt Pomrenke violated the Virginia Canons of Justice. Pomrenke was removed from the 28th District juvenile and domestic relations bench.
In a written statement, the judge’s lawyer said Pomrenke is disappointed, but respects the court’s decision.
Pomrenke was sentenced to two months in jail Thursday and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine after he was found guilty earlier this year on a contempt of court charge in connection with his wife’s case.
Stacey Pomrenke, a former chief financial officer of Bristol Virginia Utilities, is currently serving a three-year prison term on conspiracy and wire fraud charges.