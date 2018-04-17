RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates has approved a state budget that would expand Medicaid eligibility to about 400,000 low-income adults.
The Republican-led House approved the state spending plan Tuesday with bipartisan support, but the measure still has to pass the state GOP-controlled Senate.
Lawmakers are taking another stab at passing a budget after attempts during the regular session ended in a stalemate over disagreement about Medicaid expansion, a key part of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.
After years of near-unified opposition to Medicaid expansion, Virginia Republicans are now split on the issue.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
The proposed budget now moves to the Senate, which has previously rejected Medicaid expansion. But pro-expansion lawmakers are now in the majority after a GOP lawmaker recently announced his support.