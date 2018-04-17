RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates has approved a state budget that would expand Medicaid eligibility to about 400,000 low-income adults.

The Republican-led House approved the state spending plan Tuesday with bipartisan support, but the measure still has to pass the state GOP-controlled Senate.

Lawmakers are taking another stab at passing a budget after attempts during the regular session ended in a stalemate over disagreement about Medicaid expansion, a key part of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

After years of near-unified opposition to Medicaid expansion, Virginia Republicans are now split on the issue.

The proposed budget now moves to the Senate, which has previously rejected Medicaid expansion. But pro-expansion lawmakers are now in the majority after a GOP lawmaker recently announced his support.