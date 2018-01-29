RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gun-control legislation that Virginia Democrats had hoped had a chance of passing the GOP-controlled General Assembly appears to be going nowhere.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a House panel voted down a bill to ban bump stocks last week. The party-line 4-2 vote likely dooms the prospects of similar legislation as well.

The gunman in the Las Vegas shooting used bump stocks to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The panel heard testimony from Richmond-area resident Cortney Carroll, who was at the country music concert in Las Vegas where the shooting occurred. The panel held a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting before voting the bill down.