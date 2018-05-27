HENDRON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia high school marching band has been invited to participate in the 75th commemoration of D-Day in Normandy, France, next year.

The town of Herndon has a unique connection to the D-Day Allied invasion of western Europe that helped end World War II. The USS Herndon was ahead of the first wave of assaults on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944. The Gleaves-class destroyer bombed enemy targets onshore and escaped the D-Day advance unscathed.

Both the town and the Navy destroyer were named after William Lewis Herndon, a Naval commander who died in 1857.

WTOP-FM reports that Herndon High School’s marching band has been selected to represent the United States in the 75th commemoration of D-Day. The band is expected to participate in an anniversary parade.

