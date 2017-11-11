ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The campaign managers for Democratic Governor-elect Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie will be the featured speakers at “After Virginia Votes 2017,” a retrospective look at the Virginia governor’s race.
The event will be held Monday evening in Founders Hall on the Arlington campus of George Mason University.
The event is organized by the Virginia Public Access Project and hosted by the Schar School of Policy and Government.
Organizers report that more than 300 people have registered for the event, and tickets are sold out.
Mark Rozell, dean and professor of public policy at the Schar School, will moderate a panel discussion with Brad Komar, Northam’s campaign manager, and Chris Leavitt, Gillespie’s campaign manager.
Northam, Virginia’s lieutenant governor, easily defeated Gillespie in the Nov. 7 election.