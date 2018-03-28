NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife have put their Norfolk home up for sale.

In January, the Northams moved into the governor’s mansion in Richmond, where they are required to live during his tenure in office. A spokesperson for the governor said that’s part of the reason they put their home on the market.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the couple’s 3,300-square foot home in Norfolk went on the market Monday for $829,000. The 4-bedroom house was built in 2005 and is close to the beach of the Chesapeake Bay.

State financial disclosure forms show the Northams also own a house and farmland with family on the Eastern Shore in Onancock, and a barn and farm in Modestown.

