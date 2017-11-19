WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of farmers from around the state are expected to attend the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention later this month.

The convention will be held Nov. 28-30 at the Williamsburg Lodge.

About 700 people are expected to attend the event, which will determine the farm bureau’s legislative agenda.

Educational conferences will include: “Cannabis Production — Are There Value-added Crop Opportunities?” featuring a speaker from the Colorado-based Marijuana Industry Group. Another is “Lessons Learned on Leases — Solar, Cellular and Others,” featuring information about what farmers should look for when approached to lease land for cell towers, solar energy fixtures and other structure.