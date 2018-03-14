AMELIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia farm worker was killed when he became buried in soybeans.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch cites an Amelia County Sheriff’s Office release that says 30-year-old Dustin Lee Arthur was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday evening.
The sheriff’s office said Arthur was wearing a safety harness and was tethered to the grain bin at the time. Amelia County’s director of emergency management, Kent Emerson, says rescuers had to create a way to safely enter the bin before digging to find Arthur, who was found deceased.
Emerson said Arthur was killed as farm workers were unloading the grain bin into a container truck. Authorities said Arthur had been trying to free the flow of beans.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com