ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A major expansion of northern Virginia’s network of toll roads is now up and running, as are the tolls themselves.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is launching its Express Lanes concept Monday on Interstate 66 inside the Capital Beltway. Drivers were caught off guard when tolls exceeded $30 for the nine-mile trip.

The Express Lanes allow drivers to use the road for free as carpoolers and for a variable toll as solo drivers.

The highway remains free for all users outside of rush hour.

Before Monday, I-66 inside the beltway was off limits to solo drivers during the inbound morning rush and the outbound evening rush.

Drivers must have an EZ Pass transponder to use the road, though.

Similar Express Lanes are already in place on the beltway in Virginia.