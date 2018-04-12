RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Victorian estate’s otter has died unexpectedly during a dental exam.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Ella was exhibiting behaviors associated with tooth sensitivity and pain and was sent to an animal hospital. Dr. Kelly Gottschalk was the veterinarian in charge of the procedure and says Ella’s heart stopped unexpectedly while she was under anesthesia.

The veterinarian says Ella’s heart soon restarted, but she appeared to have suffered a brain injury. Ella died Sunday and was thought to be about 3 years old. Ella and her mate Louis arrived at the Maymont estate in Virginia last May after they were found raiding crawfish farms in Louisiana. A statement by Maymont says it will evaluate procedures for care before searching for a new companion for Louis.

Maymont is awaiting Ella’s necropsy results.

