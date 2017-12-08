STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrats have asked a federal judge to order a new election for a contested House of Delegates seat.

Republican Robert Thomas beat Democrat Joshua Cole by 82 votes in the Fredericksburg-area 28th District race. Election officials have said some voters were given the wrong ballots.

The Washington Post reports that Democrats on Wednesday filed an amended complaint to a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order preventing authorities from certifying results.

The newspaper says the judge denied the request but did not dismiss the lawsuit. The elections board certified results last week.

Three Democratic candidates for the Virginia House of Delegates have filed for recounts.

If current results hold, Republicans would have a 51-49 advantage in the chamber. The GOP had a 32-seat majority heading into the November election.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com