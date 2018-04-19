VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, says he may run for mayor of his city.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that if Davis wins the special election, Democrats would have a chance to take his seat for a 50-50 tie in the House of Delegates.

The House is currently 51-49 in favor of Republicans. Republicans controlled the House 66-34 until a wave of Democrats gained seats in November.

Mayor Will Sessoms said Wednesday that he is resigning effective April 30. The City Council will choose one of its members to hold the position and will file a request for a special election, to be held on Nov. 6 unless the council or courts request an earlier date.

