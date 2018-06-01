An electoral board in Virginia has fired its general registrar ahead of primary elections.

News outlets report Cameron Sasnett was formally fired by the Fairfax County Electoral Board on Friday. Sasnett had been on administrative leave since Tuesday.

Electoral Board Chairman Steve Hunt says the board lost confidence in Sasnett and that he would have had a detrimental effect on the June 12 primary elections.

Sasnett says he was experiencing personality differences with some board members over a host of problems, including complaints he made about his $110,000 per year salary. Sasnett says he intends to fight his termination in court.

County officials say Gary Scott, a deputy director with more than 20 years of experience, will take over as general registrar until a permanent replacement is found.