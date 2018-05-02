MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A large northern Virginia county plans to double the amount of time public school students spend in recess.
WTOP-FM reports Prince Williams County plans to give elementary students twice as much exercise and unstructured time during the school day as they get now. The changes will start next school year and increase recess from 15 minutes to 30 minutes a day.
The move comes after state lawmakers changed state law this year to allow school boards to count recess as instructional time. Parents, teachers and others have long complained that state law made it difficult for schools to schedule adequate recess times for young students.
Other Virginia localities are also expected to increase school recess periods next school year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
___
Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com