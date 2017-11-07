NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials say cotton production is projected to grow 90 percent this year after last year’s yield was hurt by long rains from the remnants of Hurricane Matthew.
The Daily Press reported Monday that the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services projects production to grow to 190,000 bales this year. Producers statewide are expected to harvest 83,000 acres (34,000 hectares), which is 11,000 more acres (4,000 hectares) than in 2016.
Cecil Byrum of Byrum Family Farms in Windsor says rain isn’t good when cotton is ready to harvest, and rain came last year right as the cotton was opening.
Gail Moody Milteer with the state Agriculture and Consumer Services department says weather provided good growing conditions this year, and that cotton demand is on par with recent years.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
___
Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/