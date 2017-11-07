NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials say cotton production is projected to grow 90 percent this year after last year’s yield was hurt by long rains from the remnants of Hurricane Matthew.

The Daily Press reported Monday that the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services projects production to grow to 190,000 bales this year. Producers statewide are expected to harvest 83,000 acres (34,000 hectares), which is 11,000 more acres (4,000 hectares) than in 2016.

Cecil Byrum of Byrum Family Farms in Windsor says rain isn’t good when cotton is ready to harvest, and rain came last year right as the cotton was opening.

Gail Moody Milteer with the state Agriculture and Consumer Services department says weather provided good growing conditions this year, and that cotton demand is on par with recent years.

