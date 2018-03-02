NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia community college president has announced a new round of layoffs amid a spat with faculty members.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Tidewater Community College President Edna Baehre-Kolovani sent an email to faculty Thursday, saying layoffs in the English and emergency medical services departments would be announced by March 15, and take effect June 30.

The announcement follows a leaked document authored by faculty members that declared an unofficial vote of no confidence against Baehre-Kolovani and an executive vice president, citing a lack of transparency, professional communication, and other issues. Faculty members said they had been excluded from key conversations, and expressed unhappiness with the handling of a 2016 phishing scam that exposed the personal information of more than 3,000 current and former employees.

Baehre-Kolovani says the document is inaccurate.

