RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A number of central Virginia communities are offering Christmas tree recycling programs that reduce the impacts on local landfills.
In Albemarle County, the Parks and Recreation Department’s annual program collects discarded trees, which are chipped into mulch and offered to the public at no cost.
The county says in a press release that since the program began, an average of 2,300 trees have been collected annually, yielding over 110 cubic yards of mulch each year.
The county also teams up with the city of Charlottesville, chipping trees collected through the city’s curbside pick-up program.
Most Read Stories
- Snow arrives in Seattle just in time for Christmas
- If there’s ever a time for Earl Thomas to talk to Cowboys, this definitely wasn’t it | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Amtrak crews express concerns about training on new route where train derailed | Times Watchdog
- ‘Holy cow, so the train is actually on the road?’ The wreck of Amtrak 501 VIEW
- Richard Sherman calls out Seahawks fans after Cowboys win for jumping ship: 'You should be ashamed'
In the Richmond area, Henrico County offers a similar program that turns the trees into mulch. And WWBT-TV reports the city of Richmond will also hold a recycling event on Jan. 6.