ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Hunters in Virginia killed a record number of bears during the most recent hunting season.
The Roanoke Times reports that state figures show 2,861 bears were killed, a 17 percent increase from the previous season.
The increase in bear hunting was partly due to a first-ever three-day season in early October. The state sold 32,687 bear licenses, with hunters from 33 different states reporting they killed a dear.
Turkey hunting saw a 24 percent decline from the previous year.
___
Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com