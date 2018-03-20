VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A new $29 million building meant to consolidate services for the homeless is set to open in Virginia Beach this summer.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Housing Resource Center will provide a place for the homeless to live and eat as well as health care and job training.

The building will have 49 single-shelter beds, 10 rooms for families and 29 apartments. The city estimates it will provide shelter for more than 200 single people and families in its first year.

The center is set to open in June and be fully operational in August.