VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach is poised to add paid leave for new parents on its payroll.
The Virginian-Pilot reports the city’s human resources director recently recommended that the city start offering three weeks paid maternity leave as well as two weeks for non-birthing parents or those who adopt.
The city is one of the largest employers in the region, with more than 6,500 workers.
Most officials, including City Council members, tell the newspaper the new policy is long overdue.
A memo sent to city employees says more details, including when the policy would take effect, are expected to be worked out early next year.
