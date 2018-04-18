VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city’s mayor is resigning.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms announced at a news conference Wednesday that April 30 will be his last day. The 64-year-old says he has two job offers from the private sector but plans to take a break after leaving office to decide what is best for his family.

Sessoms has been mayor for nearly a decade and is more than a year into his third term. He was re-elected in 2016.

He says he has not accepted any job yet and that neither offer is in his previous banking career.

Sessoms is known for working with both Republicans and Democrats. He supported former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, but endorsed Republican Ed Gillespie in the election Gov. Ralph Northam won last year.

___

