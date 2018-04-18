VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Inmates a Virginia city jail will now be allowed one free phone call per day until a new visitation program is in place.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the Virginia Beach jail started offering the free calls Monday following the breakdown of the jail’s video visitation system. The system had been in use since 2005 and irreparably broke down on March 31. Spokeswoman Kathy Hieatt says the free calls may cost the jail up to $200 per day and will be limited in length.

The City Council approved buying a new web-based visitation system last year. Hieatt says she’s unsure when the new system will be up, but the jail is waiting on the city to move forward.

