VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Four Virginia Beach firefighters who were denied promotions last year are suing the city, alleging that the results of an annual captain’s exam were tainted when a battalion chief gave confidential test information to two firefighters.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the lawsuit was filed by four firefighters who were among 36 taking the exam. One of the firefighters was promoted to captain last week, but the other three still hold the rank of master firefighter.

The firefighters want the results of the promotion process thrown out and the procedure to be done over again.

Their attorney said that after a grievance was filed, a city personnel board agreed the promotion process was compromised.

The city’s attorney said the personnel board ruled that the promotion process would not be set aside.