NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Board of Education has approved new standards that will determine how schools are accredited.

The Daily Press reports the state’s approval came during a meeting Thursday morning. The standards acknowledge progress made toward reaching benchmarks instead of a specific target, such as a minimum percent pass rate for exams.

Public Instruction superintendent Steven Staples said in a statement, “This addresses an inequity in our current system, which sometimes labels schools serving children in poverty as failing when in fact students are making great strides and showing high growth from one year to the next.”

Schools will be given accreditation ratings next year under either the old or new system, depending which is a more favorable outcome.

