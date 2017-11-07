PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Two photographs of a New Hampshire college student that went viral on social media have led to her to a modeling job.
Vogue reports that Anok Yai (uh-NUCK yie) has signed with Next Management, just a couple of weeks after a photographer took photos of her for his Instagram account while she was at a homecoming event at Howard University in Washington.
The 19-year-old Yai is a sophomore at Plymouth State University. Anok’s family fled South Sudan and has lived in Manchester, New Hampshire, since 2001.
The photos have gotten more than 19,000 likes. Yai said she heard from three modeling agencies.
The biochemistry student says she’s always been interested in fashion and art, but modeling was a dream she didn’t think would ever happen.
She tells Vogue she wants little girls to feel empowered to pursue STEM fields.