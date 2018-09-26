BEND, Ore. (AP) — Violent crime rose in Oregon in 2017 despite a slight nationwide decrease in violent crimes and property crimes.

The Bulletin reported Wednesday that FBI statistics show Oregon experienced a more than 6 percent jump in violent crimes.

Nationwide, murders decreased 0.7 percent in 2017, and robberies, by 4 percent.

Burglaries decreased 7.6 percent and larceny thefts decreased 2.2 percent.

But Oregon saw a 6.3 percent jump in violent crime in 2017.

There were 104 murders in Oregon reported to the FBI in 2017, compared to 116 in 2016.

There were 1,999 rapes reported, compared with 1,784 in 2016.

A vast majority of reported crimes happened in urban areas.

The FBI collects the information from local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies and releases it annually.

