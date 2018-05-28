Share story

By
The Associated Press

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Violence returned to protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega when riot police confronted students who had seized a university.

Students demanding greater democracy and Ortega’s resignation took over the Engineering University in Managua, the capital.

Government supporters moved to end the takeover, but anti-government protesters took the students’ side. The opposition demonstrators then partially set fire to the pro-government radio station Radio Ya, whose offices are located near the university.

Police were sent to contain the protests Monday and there were reports of people injured.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

Protests erupted in mid-April after Ortega imposed austerity measures for Nicaragua’s social security system. At least 76 people died amid a violent response from police and government-allied Sandinista youth groups.

The Associated Press