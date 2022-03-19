KRINDING, Sudan — A soot-streaked shell is all that remains of Awatif Fadl’s house, destroyed a year ago when gunmen stormed through Krinding, a remote camp in Darfur, western Sudan, firing their weapons and burning every home in sight.

Dozens of people were killed, including nine members of Fadl’s family. “Nobody came to save us,” she said.

Now Fadl, 54, has returned to the camp, where her family has built a shelter in the ruins of their old home. If the gunmen return, she said, “there will still be nobody to save us.”

This is not what was supposed to happen in Darfur, a region tormented by two decades of genocidal violence that began in 2003 and led to the deaths of as many as 300,000 people. In 2019, a popular uprising ousted Sudan’s longtime ruler, Omar al-Bashir, and many Darfuris participated in that revolution, hoping it would finally bring peace to their region.

Instead, the situation has only deteriorated. Violent attacks against largely ethnic African communities have surged in the past year, with more than 420,000 people forced to flee their homes in 2021, up from 54,000 a year earlier, according to the United Nations humanitarian affairs office in Sudan.

The atrocities in Darfur once drew international attention. Celebrities organized marches and fundraisers and even went on hunger strike, the U.N. repeatedly denounced the violence and sent in peacekeepers, and the International Criminal Court opened investigations into accusations of genocide and war crimes.

But this time, few people are paying attention.

Aid agencies are struggling to raise funds for Darfur as the world’s attention turns elsewhere, said Duncan Riddell, the Darfur area manager for the Norwegian Refugee Council. Last year, the crises in Ethiopia and Afghanistan dominated the concerns of Western donors — both now eclipsed by Ukraine.

Among the reasons for the escalating violence: The U.N.-backed peacekeepers withdrew from the Darfur region 15 months ago.

At least 700 people were killed or wounded in armed attacks in Darfur last year, the U.N. estimates, although other organizations say that figure drastically undercounts the real toll.