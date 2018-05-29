WASHINGTON (AP) — A Memorial Day weekend that included several shootings across Washington, D.C. has prompted calls for a more urgent response.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced this week that she was deploying extra resources to Ward 8 and other communities east of Anacostia, that are experiencing spikes in violent crime. News outlets reported Tuesday that a number of the shootings happened in Wards 7 and 8 during the three-day period.

Bowser said at a news conference they’re seeking justice for neighborhoods that continue to be torn asunder by arguments and disputes that escalate into violence.

The mayor and police chief urged residents to call police when they see or know of an illegal firearm. But, Bowser warned that policing alone cannot solve the issues of violence affecting communities.