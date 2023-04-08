Yakima County’s jail once boasted a booming population with more than 900 people housed on a given day.

Many incarcerated people were from other communities housed under contracts that brought millions of dollars into the Corrections Department.

Then the pandemic hit.

The incarcerated population plummeted to 420, a 30-year low, as authorities worked to limit numbers and reduce possible exposure to the virus. Contracts mostly vanished, there were 30 employee layoffs and the jail’s annual budget dwindled from $32 million to about $26 million.

Today, finances are not much better at the Yakima jail. The annual operating budget is $28.3 million, with about $2.7 million in revenue coming from American Rescue Plan Act funds, which is only a temporary fix, said Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde.

“With our ARPA funds, we can do that this year and if the money holds up, we can do that through 2026, but we’ve got to have answers,” Linde said. “It won’t last forever.”

The budget isn’t the jail’s only problem.

The aging facility is worn with leaky pipes and its antiquated layout and design provide unsafe housing. In addition, incarcerated people require more services, such as medical, substance abuse and mental health treatment.

There are also gangs, and people need to be housed according to their gang affiliation to avoid rival violence. The special housing requires more corrections officers, said Commissioner Amanda McKinney.

“We have violent, violent felons,” McKinney said. “We have an enhanced liability in a sense that we have a gang issue and have to separate people. It’s labor intense.”

There have been several assaults at the jail in recent years, and several against corrections officers. There have also been homicides. In 2016, an incarcerated person was stabbed to death in his cell. More than two years later, another man was beaten to death by three men.

Contracts

These problems have county commissioners and corrections officials contemplating whether to shore up more contracts now that the pandemic is over or explore funding options for a new jail.

“A new jail would be more efficient, and safe for staff,” said Corrections Director Jeremy Welch. “Over time it would save taxpayers money, could reduce cost, the number of corrections officers needed.”

McKinney said commissioners requested $2 million from the Legislature for a study to determine the cost and design of a new jail. The request wasn’t funded, she said.

Yakima County isn’t alone. Several counties across the state are dealing with antiquated jails and unfunded mandates for special housing and services, said Juliana Roe, lobbyist for the Washington State Association of Counties.

She’s pressing the Legislature for a statewide comprehensive study on county jails in hopes of devising solutions.

“This is a huge priority for counties,” she said.

For years Yakima County’s Corrections Department received revenue from contracts to house people sent from local municipalities as well as from communities on the west side of the state. That changed when the pandemic struck. The county jail suffered several COVID-19 outbreaks and contracts were ended.

But this year Yakima County commissioners decided not to enter contracts with communities on the state’s west side because in the past they often sent people needing special housing. Special housing separates incarcerated people from the general population for a variety of reasons, such as medical or mental health issues.

Commissioners said those people strain services and revenue from the contracts didn’t outweigh the cost of housing them. Additionally, there’s not enough staffing and the jail isn’t conducive to handle a swell of special housing needs, said Corrections Chief Bill Splawn.

On a recent Friday, there were 89 beds being used as special housing at the jail, he said.

“We run out of special housing beds really quickly,” he said. “We need more rooms. The configuration of the building right now is not conducive.”

The jail is also short 16 corrections officers.

“And right now we’re filling those positions with overtime,” Welch said.

Aging jail

A walk through the Yakima County Jail tells a dark, decrepit story. There are cracks in some of the concrete walls and chunks of ceiling tiles throughout the four-story jail are missing. The tiles were damaged by water from leaky pipes.

The pipes need to be replaced, about a $10 million project, said Linde, the county commissioner.

There’s poor lighting and the command station is at the center of each floor with long hallways stretching north and south flanked with jail pods on either side. The pods have a common area and two tiers of cells against the outside wall.

There are surveillance monitors at the command station, but responding to emergencies isn’t easy.

Corrections officers have to pass through two sets of doors just to enter a pod. And if an altercation or some other emergency occurs on a top tier, officers have to climb steep concrete steps.

Corrections officers are largely removed from the incarcerated population, except when they conduct routine cell checks.

In May 2016, corrections officers found Timothy Denton, 27, dead with multiple stab wounds in his fourth-floor cell. He was arrested the night before on charges accusing him of beating his ex-girlfriend.

Erick Romero was the man who killed Denton. He was convicted and sentenced to 87 years in prison.

Denton was housed in a pod with Norteño gang members. Corrections officers said that he was housed with his gang affiliation. Denton’s sister said her brother was in a rival gang.

More than two years later, in December 2018, Jacob Ozuna, a 36-year-old, was beaten to death on the jail’s fourth floor.

Ozuna was accused of killing a fellow Norteño, a violation of the gang’s rules. Deryk Alexander Donato, Julian Luis Gonzalez and Felipe Luis Jr. — all Norteños — were accused of beating Ozuna to death.

Surveillance video captured much of the beating.

Responding officers found Ozuna on the bottom floor of the pod. Bloody drag marks reached down the stairs from the upper tier, from where Ozuna was beaten unconscious and dragged.

Donato was convicted of second-degree murder and sentence to 38 years in prison. Gonzalez was sentenced to 24 years in prison. Luis was sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison.

A new facility

Jails are expensive. The cost of a new one in Yakima was estimated at about $150 million three years ago, Welch said.

New jails are composed of a large round unit with cells against the outside walls. The entire until can be monitored from a single command station staffed by two corrections officers, Welch said.

Discussions about county jails and how to replace them are happening statewide. King County officials have been discussing a controversial move to do away with its jail.

Spokane County officials plan to ask voters to approve a $1.7 billion tax measure that would build a new jail and other related facilities for lower-level offenders and mental health and substance abuse treatment services.

A study has been approved by the state Senate and is now in the House. That study would probe the entire county jail system, from the cost of needed upgrades to building new ones. It would also look at the costs of providing services including competency restoration.

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com.