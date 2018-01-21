TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana county is kicking off a year-long bicentennial celebration.
The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports festivities marking the date start Sunday afternoon at the Vigo County Courthouse. Speakers will include historians.
Vigo County Historical Society and Museum executive director Marylee Hagan says the state legislature formed Vigo County on Jan. 21, 1818.
The county was named after Francis Vigo. He was key in helping colonies and territories win independence from the British during the American Revolutionary War.
It was the 26th county in Indiana.
