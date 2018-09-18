LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A vigil will be held in South Texas for four women who investigators say were killed by a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor.
The gathering is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at San Agustin Cathedral in Laredo. Those attending will include family of the victims.
Juan David Ortiz was arrested Saturday while hiding in a hotel parking garage. Investigators believe he fatally shot four women during separate attacks after taking each of them to desolate areas outside of Laredo. Investigators say a fifth victim escaped and contacted authorities.
Ortiz is facing several charges, including four counts of murder.
Those killed include 29-year-old Melissa Ramirez and 42-year-old Claudine Anne Luera. A third victim was a 28-year-old transgender woman who authorities said had the birth name Humberto Ortiz but was known as Janelle. The fourth victim’s name hasn’t been released.