By
The Associated Press

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The Yarmouth Police Department is holding a vigil Saturday night to honor a police officer killed on duty.

The vigil is planned for 7 p.m. on Saturday at the 9/11 memorial on the grounds of the Yarmouth police headquarters.

Thirty-two-year-old Sean Gannon was fatally shot in the head while carrying out an arrest warrant on Thursday.

Yarmouth Chief Frank Frederickson said the 8-year veteran, was a “wonderful young man” with a promising career ahead of him.

A man described by authorities as a career criminal is heading to court to face a murder charge in the shooting death of a Massachusetts police officer.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, was charged with killing a police officer in Barnstable District Court on Friday and is being held without bail after pleading not guilty.

It could not immediately be determined if he has an attorney.

