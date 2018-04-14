WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The Yarmouth Police Department is holding a vigil Saturday night to honor a police officer killed on duty.
The vigil is planned for 7 p.m. on Saturday at the 9/11 memorial on the grounds of the Yarmouth police headquarters.
Thirty-two-year-old Sean Gannon was fatally shot in the head while carrying out an arrest warrant on Thursday.
Yarmouth Chief Frank Frederickson said the 8-year veteran, was a “wonderful young man” with a promising career ahead of him.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- Billionaire seeks to split California into 3 states
- Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him
- Trump pardons Scooter Libby, says he was 'treated unfairly'
A man described by authorities as a career criminal is heading to court to face a murder charge in the shooting death of a Massachusetts police officer.
Prosecutors say 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, was charged with killing a police officer in Barnstable District Court on Friday and is being held without bail after pleading not guilty.
It could not immediately be determined if he has an attorney.