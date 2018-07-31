ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A vigil has been organized for a man shot and killed by police near a popular Pennsylvania amusement park.
Joseph Santos of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, was shot Saturday evening in South Whitehall Township, near Dorney Park.
Police say the 44-year-old Santos was damaging cars and interfering with traffic before an officer confronted him.
Vigil organizers from the group Make The Road Pennsylvania tell lehighvalleylive.com a vigil is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. near the shooting site.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Northern California wildfire 9th most destructive in history VIEW
- ‘Lopping,’ ‘tips’ and the ‘Z-list’: Bias lawsuit explores Harvard’s admissions secrets
- Putin's soccer ball for Trump had transmitter chip, logo indicates
- Albuquerque man convicted of killing wife's ex-husband
- Federal air marshals have secretly monitored U.S. passengers for years
They say Santos’s behavior didn’t justify the shooting. The group supports Latino and Latina residents across the state.
The group issued a statement calling the shooting an act of “extreme police brutality.”
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said he would refrain from commenting until the state police investigation is concluded.