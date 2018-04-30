LOS ANGELES (AP) — An emotional vigil has been held for a 15-year-old girl who was shot to death at a South Los Angeles hamburger stand.
The mother of victim Hannah Bell nearly collapsed during the Sunday evening gathering, which drew dozens of grieving relatives and friends.
Hannah was with her mother Friday night when she was gunned down.
Police Officer Mike Lopez says a man in a black hoodie was seen leaving the location on foot.
Investigators are trying to determine the motive.