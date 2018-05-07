GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Members of the Grand Forks community gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a woman who was found dead with her three children.
WDAZ-TV reports that the Sunday evening vigil was held outside the home where the four died. Family, friends and neighbors shared stories.
Astra Volk and her children, ranging in age from 6 to 14, were found dead Thursday morning after a school asked police for a welfare check. All had gunshot wounds; police say they aren’t looking for any suspects.
Court records show Volk was divorced and had struggled to pay off medical bills.
Volk’s mother, Elizabeth Richards, during the vigil urged people dealing with mental health issues to get help.
