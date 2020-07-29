By
Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- New cases rise in Midwest as they plateau in Sun Belt
- Twitter penalizes Trump Jr. for posting hydroxychloroquine misinformation
- Mysterious seeds are being sent to Americans, possibly from China
- Trump administration sending more federal agents to reinforce Portland courthouse
- Minneapolis police say 'Umbrella Man' was white supremacist trying to incite rioting
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.