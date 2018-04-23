TRENTON, Fla. (AP) — A public viewing and funeral service are planned for two Florida sheriff’s deputies who were gunned down while they sat in a Chinese restaurant.
Alachua County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Brett Rhodenizer announced that the viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bell Middle/High School in Trenton. It will be immediately followed by the non-denominational service at 11 a.m.
Graveside honors will follow at Bronson Cemetery.
Authorities say 58-year-old John Hubert Highnote shot Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey on Thursday at the Ace China restaurant. He then went to his car and killed himself.
Sheriff Bobby Schultz blamed the deaths on hatred toward law enforcement.
State Attorney Bill Cervone added “we may never have an answer.”