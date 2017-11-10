BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (AP) — Officials in Belle Fourche are dedicating a Vietnam War memorial this weekend.

City Councilman and Veterans of Foreign Wars member Monte Talkington tells the Black Hills Pioneer that the Saturday morning ceremony will be the culmination of years of work and fundraising.

Half of the $8,500 cost of the black marble memorial has been raised, including $1,000 collected by middle school students through penny collections.

