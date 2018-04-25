ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A permanent replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall will be dedicated this weekend at the Elizabethtown Nature Park in central Kentucky.
The News-Enterprise reports crews were putting the finishing touches on the project this week in anticipation of the dedication on Saturday. Veterans Tribute Group President C.T. Christie said some of the final work includes putting a POW monument in place and having sod installed.
Christie said hundreds of Vietnam veterans have been invited to the ceremony. Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Heather French Henry will be the keynote speaker.
The $600,000 project is an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington and is located near the Hardin County Veterans Tribute.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Ex-cop arrested in sadistic crime spree from '70s and '80s VIEW
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun
___
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com