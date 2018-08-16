MIAMI (AP) — New videos show construction workers laboring on a pedestrian bridge in Florida shortly before it collapses, killing six people.
The time-lapse video released Wednesday by Florida International University shows the four construction workers using a crane hoist to perform work on the bridge.
A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board suggests investigators are focused on cracks in the south and north ends of the bridge near a Miami-area university campus.
The cracks were discovered in the days before the March 15 collapse, which killed a bridge worker and five people in vehicles crushed by the falling structure.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Was Smokey Bear wrong? How a beloved character may have helped fuel catastrophic fires
- A Pearl Jam poster depicting a dead President Trump draws controversy in Montana Senate race
- 5 take-aways from primary election, a night of firsts
- Red tide algae's deadly trail of marine animals has triggered a state of emergency in Florida
The bridge was to have spanned a busy highway and canal and connected Florida International University’s campus to the neighboring community of Sweetwater.