A violent brawl that was captured on video broke out among family members at Disneyland as horrified parkgoers ushered children past the melee and bystanders tried to separate the fighters.

Police responded to the park Saturday after a verbal confrontation between family members visiting Mickey’s Toontown escalated to a physical fight, Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

Wyatt said the family involved in the melee was “uncooperative” with authorities. There was no video available at the time, so police did not make any arrests. Video of the brawl has since surfaced on social media.

“Now that we have the video, detectives will be following up to see if any criminal charges can be filed,” Wyatt said.

The video, posted on YouTube on Sunday, begins with an argument between a man and a woman pushing a stroller with two young girls in front of Goofy’s Playhouse. The man, who is wearing a red shirt, takes the first swing at the woman after she spits in his face, the video shows.

Warning: Video content and language are graphic.

Another man steps in, and the two men start throwing punches at one another, the video shows. Children are heard crying in the background as the adults continued to scuffle. Over the course of nearly five minutes, several members of the family become involved in the fight, the video shows.

Some passersby gathered to watch the melee. Others hurried past the brawl with their children.

A woman riding a motorized scooter, who was also part of the group, intervened to try to stop the scuffle but was knocked to the ground. Two people helped her up as the fight between other members of the family continued.

“I’m ready to go to jail tonight,” the man wearing the red shirt yells in the video.

Less than a minute later, the man is seen in the video punching one of the women he thought hit his mother. The woman is knocked to the ground and the man drags her by her hair across the pavement in the video. Several bystanders intervene to pull him off, the video shows.

Disneyland security arrives shortly after and breaks up the fight, the video shows. The individuals involved in the scuffle were immediately removed from the park, said Liz Jaeger, a spokeswoman for the Disneyland Resort.

“Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated,” Jaeger said.

(c) 2019 the Los Angeles Times