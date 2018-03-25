HOUSTON (AP) — A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff’s deputy fatally shooting an unarmed black man who had his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.
The Houston Chronicle obtained a civilian witness’s video of Thursday’s shooting. The recording cuts out as the Harris County deputy shoots because of a car passing in front of the cellphone.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says the man, identified as Danny Ray Thomas, had an object in his hand, but no weapon was recovered.
Officers were responding to reports that Thomas was walking in the intersection with his pants down hitting cars. The deputy told Thomas to stop, but he continued to approach.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- American family of four found dead while on vacation in Mexico, police say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
The deputy fired once, hitting Thomas in the chest.