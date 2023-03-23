With ropes, animal sleds and a whole lot of patience, rescue teams in San Bernardino County successfully pulled 17 large farm animals out of a thick, sticky mud trap on a farm in the unincorporated area of Muscovy on Wednesday afternoon.

The sounds of agitated mooing could be heard over the voices of more than a dozen rescue workers as they struggled together to heave a black cow out of the mud in a video of the rescue posted to Twitter by the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

After rescuing the first six animals, the crews had to set up a skid steer to clear a path to access the additional 11 animals before they were able to dig them out and rescue them as well.

#MUSCOY: #SBCOFD on scene assisting a rescue of 17 large animals from farm consisting of horses, cows and bulls. Six animals have been rescued. Crews are setting up a skid steer to clear a path to access the additional 11 animals. pic.twitter.com/JMDPMBOMyM — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 23, 2023

It took five hours for rescuers to free all the animals, including cows, bulls and horses, that had become stuck in deep mud after several days of rain.

By Wednesday evening, all the stuck animals had been successfully evacuated from the rain-soaked property.

Once the animals had been pulled out of the mud, the rescue team loaded them onto an animal transport trailer. They were then taken to the Devore Animal Shelter in San Bernardino for evaluation by a veterinarian.

The rescue team was composed of members of San Bernardino County Animal Care, the San Bernardino County Fire Department’s large animal rescue team, the Urban Search & Rescue team, and heavy equipment units, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock of the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.